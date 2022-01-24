Chris Evans joins Dwayne Johnson in 'Red One' holiday film

1/5

Chris Evans attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Evans has joined the cast of the holiday film Red One. The 40-year-old actor will star with Dwayne Johnson in the holiday action-comedy, Deadline reported Monday. Advertisement

Red One is described as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure" film that "imagines a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

The movie is based on an original story by Seven Bucks Productions president of production Hiram Garcia. Chris Morgan of the Fast & the Furious franchise wrote the screenplay, with Jake Kasdan to direct.

Production on Red One is expected to begin this year. Johnson, Kasdan, Morgan, Melvin Mar, Sky Salem Robinson, Hiran Garcia and Dany Garcia will serve as producers.

Johnson previously worked with Kasdan on the Jumanji reboot films. In addition, Johnson and Evans both appeared in the 2021 film Free Guy.

Amazon confirmed the news in a tweet Monday, writing, "For Christmas this year, we're getting Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson!"

Evans is known for playing Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will also star with Ana de Armas in the Apple TV+ film Ghosted.