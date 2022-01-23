Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 23, 2022 / 6:42 PM

Amy Poehler, Eva Longoria Bastón share perspectives on Desi Arnaz, Oscar De La Hoya

By Fred Topel
1/5
Amy Poehler, Eva Longoria Bastón share perspectives on Desi Arnaz, Oscar De La Hoya
Amy Poehler directed the documentary "Lucy and Desi" which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Amy Poehler and Eva Longoria Bastón, who both directed documentaries which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, said they hope to bring their perspectives to stories of men.

Longoria Bastón, 46, directed La Guerra Civil, about the 1996 bout between boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez. Poehler, 50, directed Lucy and Desi, about Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball.

Advertisement

"We should open ourselves up to telling male stories from a female point of view," Poehler said at a virtual Cinema Cafe talk on Sunday. "I think that it's very exciting to watch female filmmakers take on typically gendered masculine stories."

Poehler directed episodes of her shows Parks and Recreation and Broad City. She directed three features -- Dumb Prince, Wine Country and Moxie -- prior to the documentary.

Longoria Bastón said that reporters have asked De La Hoya about having a female director tell his story. Longoria said De La Hoya has supported her through the filmmaking and premiere.

Advertisement

"He really never flinched," Longoria said. "He was like, 'Because she knows me. She knows my story. She lived the same experience I lived.'"

Longoria Bastón grew up in a Mexican-American household. Longoria Bastón said she remembers how her family struggled over who to root for in a match between Mexican-American De La Hoya and Mexican fighter Chávez.

"It divided my household," Longoria Bastón said. "There was screaming about it."

Poehler said Ball's story often overshadows Arnaz's. Poehler wanted to ensure Arnaz's contributions got equal weight in Lucy and Desi.

"Desi was a giant in the industry," Poehler said. "Desi became a gatekeeper at a time when few Latin men were allowed in the room, certainly."

Lucy and Desi shows how Arnaz had the idea to film I Love Lucy in front of a studio audience. The couple also introduced the ideas of filming with multiple cameras, showing reruns during the off season, and blocking and editing routines the television industry still employs today.

Poehler said Arnaz's music helped him cross over into Hollywood. Arnaz played conga music, and introduced the conga line which translated beyond Cuban music.

"When he's playing, it is like his most free," Poehler said. "Music travels across every country and there is a universal feeling and language, certainly. That is how Desi figured out how to be an American, through his music."

Advertisement

Longoria Bastón said she has been personal friends with De La Hoya for 25 years. The boxer asked her to direct the documentary, and she had to approach Chávez separately to participate. He agreed.

Known as an actor in Desperate Housewives, Longoria Bastón has been directing television since 2014. She made her directorial debut with the 2010 documentary Latinos Living the American Dream.

Longoria Bastón said she saw in La Guerra Civil how sports promotes division, be it race or nationality, to hype up fights. Longoria Bastón said she hopes the film encourages viewers to focus on fights outside of the ring.

"We have bigger fights to fight outside of a ring," Longoria Bastón said. "Access to equal education, access to health care or access to voting, that's the fight we need to win. We need to figure out our similarities, not so much our differences."

Read More

Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers' Sundance movie review: 'Fresh' is a refreshingly macabre rom-com Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude

Latest Headlines

'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $14.1M
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $14.1M
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $14.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
LOS ANGELES Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Karen Gillan, co-stars Aaron Paul and Beulah Koale and writer/director Riley Stearns discuss their Sundance movie "Dual." Gillan plays a woman and her clone in a process she compared favorably to her Marvel movies.
Sundance movie review: 'Fresh' is a refreshingly macabre rom-com
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'Fresh' is a refreshingly macabre rom-com
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The Sundance Midnight Movie "Fresh" carves up modern dating in a shockingly twisted tale starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Here's a spoiler free review.
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Movies // 1 day ago
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Emma Thompson discussed her film "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" at a Sundance Film Festival virtual panel Saturday. For her role as a woman hiring a male escort, Thompson and her co-star conducted nude rehearsals.
Release dates for 'Mission: Impossible' sequels delayed
Movies // 1 day ago
Release dates for 'Mission: Impossible' sequels delayed
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The release dates for Tom Cruise's action pictures, "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Mission: Impossible 8," have been postponed to 2023 and 2024.
Johnny Depp to play France's King Louis XV in film
Movies // 1 day ago
Johnny Depp to play France's King Louis XV in film
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Edward Scissorhands" actor Johnny Depp has landed the lead in an as-yet-untitled French film about King Louis XV.
Maika Monroe: Stalker thriller 'Watcher' depicts 'part of being a woman'
Movies // 1 day ago
Maika Monroe: Stalker thriller 'Watcher' depicts 'part of being a woman'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Maika Monroe discusses her movie "Watcher," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival Friday. Monroe related to her character, a woman who believes she's being stalked.
Sundance movie review: '892' a powerful true story with moving John Boyega, Michael K. Williams performances
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: '892' a powerful true story with moving John Boyega, Michael K. Williams performances
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "892" tells the true story of Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega) who took a bank hostage when the VA withheld his disability check. Michael KL. Williams plays the negotiator in one of his final roles.
Sundance review: 'The Princess' delivers refreshing video essay on Diana
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance review: 'The Princess' delivers refreshing video essay on Diana
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The documentary "The Princess," which premiered at Sundance, chronicles Princess Diana from her engagement to Prince Charles through her death in 1997, using only pre-existing footage.
Sundance movie review: 'When You Finish Saving the World' lives up to its title
Movies // 2 days ago
Sundance movie review: 'When You Finish Saving the World' lives up to its title
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Jesse Eisenberg wrote and directed "When You Finish Saving the World," starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as a mother and son with idealistic goals who get in their own ways.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Tiffani Thiessen, Julia Jones
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Tiffani Thiessen, Julia Jones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement