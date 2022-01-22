Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 22, 2022 / 5:51 PM

Sundance movie review: 'Fresh' is a refreshingly macabre rom-com

By Fred Topel
1/5
Sundance movie review: 'Fresh' is a refreshingly macabre rom-com
Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones go on a date in "Fresh." Photo courtesy of the Sundance Institute

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Dating sucks, and has been the subject of countless movies. Fresh, which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival Thursday, has an approach so bold it shouldn't be spoiled, which is both a pun and a secret worth keeping.

Noa (Daisy Edgar-Jones) has a first date with Chad (Brett Dier), who makes a lousy first impression, and second and third. He's typical of the types of guys Noa often meets on dating apps, so when Steve (Sebastian Stan) approaches her in the supermarket, he looks like Cary Grant by comparison.

Advertisement

Steve's approach would work in a vacuum though. Just by being a decent human being, Steve ensnares her. But, Fresh played in the midnight section of Sundance, so it's obvious Steve isn't really the dream man. Yet, the title doesn't even appear until 38 minutes in, so that's the point at which the rest of the plot should be protected.

Up until then, writer Lauryn Kahn and director Mimi Cave are so observant about modern dating, viewers can trust they are in good hands. Depicting modern texting and apps has already become a cliche in the few years they've been constant in film and television. Fresh makes them feel natural.

Advertisement

The title could have several meanings and many of them are misdirects. So here's a hint. It's not about the fresh air of the Cottage Grove cabin to which Steve invites Noa, and it's not about the fresh relationship.

As far as midnight movie antics go, Fresh delivers macabre mutilations the likes of which they never attempted in Saw or Hostel. Even in the darkest sections, Stan relishes the role of Steve with playful joy, dancing through the house like he's in Risky Business.

Edgar-Jones is as lovable as she was in Normal People. Noa's too good for all the guys in the movie, but not because she's precocious. She simply has no expectations, and yet everyone falls below that baseline.

Fresh is not for the squeamish as its placement in the festival, and R rating, should indicate. It is a true original though, and adventurous cinephiles should indulge.

Searchlight Pictures will release Fresh on Hulu March 4.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001 and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude Maika Monroe: Stalker thriller 'Watcher' depicts 'part of being a woman' Sundance movie review: '892' a powerful true story with moving John Boyega, Michael K. Williams performances

Latest Headlines

Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Movies // 3 hours ago
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Emma Thompson discussed her film "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" at a Sundance Film Festival virtual panel Saturday. For her role as a woman hiring a male escort, Thompson and her co-star conducted nude rehearsals.
Release dates for 'Mission: Impossible' sequels delayed
Movies // 6 hours ago
Release dates for 'Mission: Impossible' sequels delayed
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The release dates for Tom Cruise's action pictures, "Mission: Impossible 7" and "Mission: Impossible 8," have been postponed to 2023 and 2024.
Johnny Depp to play France's King Louis XV in film
Movies // 6 hours ago
Johnny Depp to play France's King Louis XV in film
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "Edward Scissorhands" actor Johnny Depp has landed the lead in an as-yet-untitled French film about King Louis XV.
Maika Monroe: Stalker thriller 'Watcher' depicts 'part of being a woman'
Movies // 9 hours ago
Maika Monroe: Stalker thriller 'Watcher' depicts 'part of being a woman'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Maika Monroe discusses her movie "Watcher," which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival Friday. Monroe related to her character, a woman who believes she's being stalked.
Sundance movie review: '892' a powerful true story with moving John Boyega, Michael K. Williams performances
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: '892' a powerful true story with moving John Boyega, Michael K. Williams performances
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "892" tells the true story of Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley (John Boyega) who took a bank hostage when the VA withheld his disability check. Michael KL. Williams plays the negotiator in one of his final roles.
Sundance review: 'The Princess' delivers refreshing video essay on Diana
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance review: 'The Princess' delivers refreshing video essay on Diana
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The documentary "The Princess," which premiered at Sundance, chronicles Princess Diana from her engagement to Prince Charles through her death in 1997, using only pre-existing footage.
Sundance movie review: 'When You Finish Saving the World' lives up to its title
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance movie review: 'When You Finish Saving the World' lives up to its title
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Jesse Eisenberg wrote and directed "When You Finish Saving the World," starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as a mother and son with idealistic goals who get in their own ways.
'Torn' doc about legendary climber Alex Lowe coming to Disney+ on Feb. 4
Movies // 2 days ago
'Torn' doc about legendary climber Alex Lowe coming to Disney+ on Feb. 4
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Disney+ has announced that National Geographic Documentary Films' "Torn," about late legendary climber Alex Lowe, will be coming to the streaming service on Feb. 4.
'The Sky is Everywhere' trailer brings Jandy Nelson novel to life
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Sky is Everywhere' trailer brings Jandy Nelson novel to life
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "The Sky is Everywhere," a teen romantic drama based on the Jandy Nelson book of the same name, is coming to Apple TV+ in February.
'Fistful of Vengeance' trailer: 'Wu Assassins' stars take on ancient threat
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fistful of Vengeance' trailer: 'Wu Assassins' stars take on ancient threat
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- "Fistful of Vengeance," a new film based on the series "Wu Assassins," is coming to Netflix in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
Regina King's son, Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after multi-car crash in LA
Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' after multi-car crash in LA
Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Louie Anderson, comedian and 'Baskets' actor, dies at 68
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Reports: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund split up after three years
Reports: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund split up after three years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement