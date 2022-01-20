Trending
'The Sky is Everywhere' trailer brings Jandy Nelson novel to life

By Annie Martin
Grace Kaufman plays File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film The Sky is Everywhere.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the teen romantic drama Thursday featuring Grace Kaufman as Lennie Walker.

The preview shows high school student Lennie (Kaufman) struggle after the death of her older sister, Bailey.

Lennie finds comfort in Joe (Jacques Colimon), a new student who shares her love of music, but also develops a romance with Toby (Pico Alexander), her late sister's fiancé, who understands her grief.

Jason Segel, Cherry Jones and Ji-young Yoo also star.

The Sky is Everywhere is based on the Jandy Nelson novel of the same name. Nelson wrote the script for the film, which is directed by Josephine Decker.

"I always wanted to make a film where you experience every emotion -- where you laugh and cry, find tension and release, feel sexy, feel scared. And I adore magical realism," Decker told Entertainment Weekly. "I love how Jandy's script holds comedy alongside tragedy, how she lets us be inside the playful awkwardness and thrill of first love alongside the raw reality of grief. And she lets us inside of Lennie's wild imagination."

The Sky is Everywhere premieres Feb. 11 on Apple TV+.

Kaufman is known for playing Ashley Chandler on The Last Ship and for voicing Kate Burns on Man with a Plan.

