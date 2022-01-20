Trending
Movies
Jan. 20, 2022 / 12:01 PM

'Fistful of Vengeance' trailer: 'Wu Assassins' stars take on ancient threat

By Annie Martin
Iko Uwais returns as Kai Jin in the new film "Fistful of Vengeance." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Fistful of Vengeance.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the martial arts action film Thursday featuring Iko Uwais as Kai Jin.

Fistful of Vengeance is based on the Netflix series Wu Assassins, released in 2019. The show centered on Kai, a young man living in San Francisco who gains the mystical powers of the Wu Assassin.

The preview shows Kai (Uwais) and his allies reunite in Bangkok following Jenny's death and pursue her killer.

"A revenge mission becomes a fight to save the world from an ancient threat when superpowered assassin Kai tracks a killer to Bangkok," an official description reads.

The film is directed by Roel Reiné and also stars Lewis Tan as Lu Xin Lee, Lawrence Kao as Tommy Wah, JuJu Chan as Zan Hiu and Pearl Thusi as Adaku.

Fistful of Vengeance premieres Feb. 17 on Netflix.

