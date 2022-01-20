'Chicken Run' sequel, new 'Wallace & Gromit' film in the works

CHICKEN RUN: DAWN OF THE NUGGET, starring Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi & Bella Ramsey, revisits your favorite chickens Ginger and Rocky plus a whole coop of new friends. Hatching only on Netflix in 2023. pic.twitter.com/wI39M8ZN4B— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 20, 2022

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Chicken Run 2 and a new Wallace & Gromit film are in the works at Aardman and Netflix.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that it is developing a Chicken Run sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, and a new Wallace & Gromit movie from creator Nick Park.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget will premiere in 2023. The film will feature a new voice cast, including Zachary Levi as Rocky, Thandiwe Newton as Ginger and Bella Ramsey as Rocky and Ginger's daughter, Molly.

Jane Horrocks, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, Josie Sedgwick-Davies, David Bradley, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays and Nick Mohammed will also have voice roles.

The sequel opens with Rocky, Ginger and their flock living peacefully on their island sanctuary. The flock puts their hard-won freedom at risk after the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat on the mainland.

The original Chicken Run was released in June 2000 and featured Mel Gibson as Rocky and Julia Sawalha as Ginger.

Meanwhile, the new Wallace & Gromit film will premiere on Netflix in the United States and the BBC in the United Kingdom in 2024.

The movie focuses on Gromit's concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions, according to the BBC. Gromit's concerns prove justified after Wallace invents a "smart gnome" that develops a mind of its own.

The film is written by Mark Burton and directed by Park and Merlin Crossingham. It will mark the first new installment in the franchise since A Matter of Loaf and Death, released in 2008.

"Wallace and Gromit are so loved by everyone at Aardman -- they're like family to us, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating a brand-new film for them to star in," Aardman managing director Sean Clarke said.

"When Nick came up with the concept for a 'smart gnome,' we all agreed that Wallace would find the idea irresistible -- despite warnings from Gromit, who is wise beyond his (dog) years," he added. "We're sure audiences will find the story irresistible too."

Chicken Run and Wallace & Gromit both use stop-motion animation, which Aardman is known for.