Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 14, 2022 / 1:13 PM

Rebel Wilson to host BAFTA Film Awards in March

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rebel Wilson to host BAFTA Film Awards in March
Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards in London. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 EE British Academy Film Awards this spring.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts confirmed in a tweet Friday that Wilson, 41, will host the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony March 13 in London.

Advertisement

The event will take place at Royal Albert Hall and broadcast on BBC One and iPlayer. Guests are expected to attend in person.

"We can't wait for Rebel to bring her trademark humour and unique charisma to the ceremony on Sunday 13 March," the post reads. "You won't want to miss it!"

Wilson attended the 2020 ceremony, where she presented the award for Best Director.

Advertisement

Wilson takes over as host from Edith Bowman and Dermot O'Leary, who hosted the 2021 semi-virtual ceremony.

"I am very honored to be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards in March, where Covid will no longer exist because it will clearly have been canceled by then. It's going to be so much fun!" Wilson said in a statement. "I don't wanna put any pressure on this -- I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat... or cause offense to people because of my adorable Australian accent. So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'bond.'"

"This show will be an anniversary celebration of some important British film franchises such as Harry Potter and not such as Cats. Everybody's going to love it, I'm sure! See you guys in March," she added.

This year's BAFTA nominations will be announced Feb. 3.

Advertisement

Wilson is known for playing Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart in the Pitch Perfect film series and has since starred in Isn't It Romantic, The Hustle and Cats.

Read More

BAFTA selects date for 2022 Film Awards 'Justified': Timothy Olyphant to return for 'City Primeval' sequel series Sinead O'Connor hospitalized after son Shane's death What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'Against the Ice' to debut on Netflix on March 2
Movies // 5 hours ago
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's 'Against the Ice' to debut on Netflix on March 2
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- "Against the Ice," a survival story starring "Game of Thrones" alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is set to debut on Netflix on March 2.
Selena Gomez, Fran Drescher: 'Hotel Transylvania' message is be yourself
Movies // 9 hours ago
Selena Gomez, Fran Drescher: 'Hotel Transylvania' message is be yourself
NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Fran Drescher say they hope their new animated horror-comedy, "Hotel Transylvania: Transformania," inspires people who might feel like outsiders to love the skin they're in.
'The Godfather' to return to theaters for 50th anniversary
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Godfather' to return to theaters for 50th anniversary
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "The Godfather," directed by Francis Ford Coppola and starring Marlon Brando, will have a limited theatrical release in honor of its 50th anniversary.
'Bigbug' trailer teases robot uprising in Jean-Pierre Jeunet film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Bigbug' trailer teases robot uprising in Jean-Pierre Jeunet film
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "Bigbug," a dark comedy sci-fi film from "Amélie" director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, is coming to Netflix in February.
'Snow White': Andrew Burnap joins Disney's live-action remake
Movies // 1 day ago
'Snow White': Andrew Burnap joins Disney's live-action remake
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Andrew Burnap will star with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Disney's new "Snow White" film.
Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifinakis to star in Apple's 'The Beanie Bubble'
Movies // 2 days ago
Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifinakis to star in Apple's 'The Beanie Bubble'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films landed the new film "The Beanie Bubble, " starring Zach Galifinakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan.
Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The new 'Scream,' fifth in the series, is shockingly short on the franchise's trademark humor and botches the commentary on modern horror sequels. It opens in theaters Friday.
'Final Destination 6': 'Spider-man' director Jon Watts joins as producer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Final Destination 6': 'Spider-man' director Jon Watts joins as producer
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" director Jon Watts has joined New Line and HBO Max's upcoming horror sequel "Final Destination 6" as a producer.
Peacock acquires documentary 'Use of Force: The Policing of Black America'
Movies // 3 days ago
Peacock acquires documentary 'Use of Force: The Policing of Black America'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Peacock has acquired documentary "Use of Force: The Policing of Black America" and will release the film on Friday.
'The Bob's Burgers Movie' trailer teases 'big things' for summer
Movies // 3 days ago
'The Bob's Burgers Movie' trailer teases 'big things' for summer
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "The Bob's Burger's Movie," a new film based on the Fox animated series, will open in theaters in May.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sinead O'Connor hospitalized after son Shane's death
Sinead O'Connor hospitalized after son Shane's death
'Bachelorette' alum Clint Arlis dies at 34
'Bachelorette' alum Clint Arlis dies at 34
Jason Momoa announces separation from Lisa Bonet as 'Aquaman 2' wraps
Jason Momoa announces separation from Lisa Bonet as 'Aquaman 2' wraps
'Jeopardy!' contestant Amy Schneider ties third-place record for consecutive wins
'Jeopardy!' contestant Amy Schneider ties third-place record for consecutive wins
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement