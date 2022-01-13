Trending
'Snow White': Andrew Burnap joins Disney's live-action remake

By Annie Martin
Andrew Burnap will star with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in Disney's new "Snow White" film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Andrew Burnap has joined the cast of Disney's live-action Snow White remake.

The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday that Burnap, 30, will star in the new film based on Disney's 1938 animated movie Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Burnap joins previously announced stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, who will play Snow White and the Evil Queen, respectively.

Sources said Burnap will play the male lead, a new character created for the film who will sing.

Deadline confirmed Burnap's casting.

Snow White is directed by Mark Webb and features original songs by La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Marc Platt will serve as producer

The new movie will begin production in the United Kingdom this spring.

Burnap is known for playing Toby Darling in the Broadway play The Inheritance. He won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for the role in 2020.

The actor has also appeared on Younger and The Good Fight.

