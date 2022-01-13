Trending
Movies
Jan. 13, 2022

'The Godfather' to return to theaters for 50th anniversary

By Annie Martin
Al Pacino plays Michael Corleone in "The Godfather" trilogy of films. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Godfather will return to select movie theaters in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Paramount Pictures said in a press release Thursday that the 1972 film will have a limited theatrical release at AMC Theatres in the United States.

The Godfather will screen in Dolby Vision and Dolby Cinema beginning Feb. 22.

In addition, The Godfather trilogy -- The Godfather (1972), The Godfather Part II (1974) and The Godfather Part III (1990) -- has been restored and will be available in 4K Ultra HD for the first time beginning March 22. The films are based on Mario Puzo's novel The Godfather.

"I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defined the first third of my creative life," director Francis Ford Coppola said in a statement. "With this 50th anniversary tribute, I'm especially proud Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is included, as it captures Mario and my original vision in definitively concluding our epic trilogy."

"It's also gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who've loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time," he added.

The Godfather stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Richard Castellano, Robert Duvall and Diane Keaton. Pacino and Keaton went on to star in The Godfather Part II and The Godfather Part III, both also directed by Coppola.

