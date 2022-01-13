Trending
Jan. 13, 2022

'Bigbug' trailer teases robot uprising in Jean-Pierre Jeunet film

By Annie Martin
Jean-Pierre Jeunet co-wrote and directed the new dark comedy sci-fi film "Bigbug."

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Bigbug.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the dark comedy sci-fi film Thursday. The movie hails from Amélie and A Very Long Engagement director Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Bigbug takes place in a quiet residential neighborhood in 2050. The preview shows four domestic robots take their owners hostage in their own home.

The humans bicker amongst each other and attempt to take back control as an uprising of the Yonyx, the latest generation of androids, rages outside.

"As the threat draws closer, the humans look elsewhere, get jealous, and rip into each other under the bewildered eyes of their indoor robots. Maybe it's the robots who've got a soul -- or not!" an official description reads.

Netflix previously released a teaser for the film.

Jeunet co-wrote Bigbug with Guillaume Laurant. The movie stars Dominique Pinon, Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Youssef Hajdi, Alban Lenoir and Francois Levantal.

Bigbug premieres Feb. 11 on Netflix.

