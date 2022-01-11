Trending
Jan. 11, 2022 / 12:35 PM

Peacock acquires documentary 'Use of Force: The Policing of Black America'

By Wade Sheridan
Peacock acquires documentary 'Use of Force: The Policing of Black America'
Documentary "Use of Force: The Policing of Black America" will explore police brutality when it comes to Peacock on Friday. Image courtesy of Peacock

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Peacock has acquired documentary Use of Force: The Policing of Black America and will release the film on Friday.

The documentary will explore police brutality against people of color and how to address the issue.

Hip-hop legend Chuck D serves as narrator and co-produced the project, which was written and directed by Cary Grant Jr.

A trailer for the film features footage of protests that took place across the U.S. following the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

"As reports of fatal police violence continue to flood the headlines, Use of Force: The Policing of Black America shines a light on not only the circumstances of these cases but how to improve the system as a whole and heal the communities they impact.," reads a synopsis.

Use of Force: The Policing of Black America will feature interviews with law enforcement, former senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, mother of shooting victim Sean Bell, Valerie Bell, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Alicia Garza, former police chief of Linden, N.J., Jonathan Parham and more.

