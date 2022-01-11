Trending
Jan. 11, 2022 / 11:17 AM

'The Bob's Burgers Movie' trailer teases 'big things' for summer

By Annie Martin

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of The Bob's Burgers Movie.

The studio shared a trailer for the musical comedy Monday.

The Bob's Burgers Movie is based on the animated series Bob's Burgers, which is in its 12th season on Fox. The series follows the Belchers -- parents Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Linda (John Roberts) and their kids, Tina (Dan Mintz), Gene (Eugene Mirman) and Louise (Kristen Schaal) -- a family who run a hamburger restaurant in a seaside town.

The new trailer shows the Belchers prepare for "big things" to come in the summer as they run a burger stand at the local Wonder Wharf amusement park.

"The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob's Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers' plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family's restaurant," an official description reads.

Bob's Burgers is created by Loren Bouchard, who co-wrote The Bob's Burger's Movie with Nora Smith and co-directed with Bernard Derriman.

The Bob's Burger's Movie opens in theaters May 22.

