Jan. 10, 2022 / 11:28 AM

'Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' teaser revisits Kanye West's early career

By Annie Martin
"Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," a three-part documentary about rapper Kanye West, will open in theaters Feb. 10 ahead of its Netflix release. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the documentary Monday featuring rapper, music producer and fashion designer Kanye West.

Jeen-Yuhs is a three-part documentary exploring the life and career of West. The teaser revisits West's early career, where he reflects on his rise to fame.

"It was like God saying, 'I'm about to hand you the world. Just know, at any given time, I could take it away from you,'" West says.

Jeen-Yuhs was filmed over more than two decades and features archival footage of West. The film is directed by Clarence "Coodie" Simmons and Chike Ozah, aka Coodie & Chike, and hails from TIME Studios and Creative Control.

"Filmmakers Coodie & Chike have created an extraordinary film and we're honored that they have trusted TIME Studios to produce Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy," TIME Studios president Ian Orefice said in a statement.

Act 1 of Jeen-Yuhs will open in theaters Feb. 10 ahead of its Feb. 16 release on Netflix.

"Through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists of businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years," Iconic Events Releasing CEO Steve Bunnell said.

