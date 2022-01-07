Trending
Jan. 7, 2022

'Enola Holmes 2': Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge dance in on-set video

By Annie Martin
Millie Bobby Brown will reprise Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Enola Holmes 2 has officially wrapped filming.

Netflix shared a behind-the-scenes clip Friday on Twitter of Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge on set.

The video shows the cast and crew celebrating Partridge's final scenes. Brown and Partridge embrace and start dancing an impromptu waltz.

"The sequel to ENOLA HOLMES has officially wrapped! Until it arrives on Netflix, enjoy this first clue to Enola's next great adventure..." the post reads.

Brown and Partridge play Enola Holmes and Tewkesbury in the Enola Holmes films. The first movie was released in September 2020, with the sequel expected to follow in 2022.

Enola Holmes is based on the Nancy Springer book series, which centers on Enola Holmes, the teenage sister of famed detective Sherlock Holmes.

Brown also stars as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, which will return for a fourth season this year. Netflix shared a teaser featuring Eleven (Brown) in November.

