Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young say a theatrical screening will proceed as scheduled on the comedy legend's birthday, even though she died Friday, a few weeks shy of the milestone.
"We will go forward with our plans to show the film on Jan. 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life -- and experience what made her such a national treasure," Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a joint statement on the Fathom Events website.