Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 1, 2022 / 11:30 AM

Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed

By Karen Butler
1/5
Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed
Betty White attends the media preview for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's Beastly Ball fundraiser at the Los Angeles Zoo in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young say a theatrical screening will proceed as scheduled on the comedy legend's birthday, even though she died Friday, a few weeks shy of the milestone.

"We will go forward with our plans to show the film on Jan. 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life -- and experience what made her such a national treasure," Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a joint statement on the Fathom Events website.

Advertisement

"This celebration of America's sweetheart is an opportunity to remember Betty White's amazing life and career. It's a time to come together and enjoy Betty's classic moments on The Golden Girls, SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others.

"Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her. Plus hear from the friends who loved her, including Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett, Valerie Bettinelli, Jennifer Love Hewitt -- and dozens of other celebrity friends who offer their tribute to this beloved icon."

Advertisement

Betty White turns 99: a look back

Left to right, cast members Betty White, Bea Arthur and Rue McClanahan of "The Golden Girls" are on hand to sign copies of the show's new DVD of their third season at a bookstore in New York City on November 22, 2005. White is the only surviving "Golden Girl." Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Joe Gatto exits 'Impractical Jokers' for family reasons Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week Betty White remembered as 'brilliant,' 'a spirit of goodness and hope' Jacob Bertrand, Vanessa Rubio say 'Cobra Kai' S4 is all about balance

Latest Headlines

Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'
Movies // 2 days ago
Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Jungle Cruise" and "Red Notice" star Dwayne Johnson is maintaining his vow to never appear in another "Fast & Furious" movie with Vin Diesel.
'Don't Look Up' tops Netflix viewership list
Movies // 3 days ago
'Don't Look Up' tops Netflix viewership list
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio's end-of-the-world comedy, "Don't Look Up," is the No. 1 movie on Netflix.
'Westworld' prepared Clifton Collins Jr. for 'Jockey'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Westworld' prepared Clifton Collins Jr. for 'Jockey'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Clifton Collins Jr. explains the difference between the horses he rode on "Westworld" and those in his new movie, "Jockey."
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the Warner Bros.' movie, "The Batman," is now online.
'Bigbug' teaser introduces 'Amelie' director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's new film
Movies // 5 days ago
'Bigbug' teaser introduces 'Amelie' director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's new film
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- "Bigbug," a new sci-fi comedy film from Jean-Pierre Jeunet, is coming to Netflix in February.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 5 days ago
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $83 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Uncharted' trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure
Movies // 1 week ago
'Uncharted' trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Uncharted," a new film based on the Naughty Dog video game, will open in theaters in February 2022.
Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' pushed back to 2023
Movies // 1 week ago
Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' pushed back to 2023
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has announced it is pushing back the release date of "John Wick: Chapter 4," starring Keanu Reeves, to March 24, 2023.
Michael Keaton to play Batman again in HBO Max's 'Batgirl'
Movies // 1 week ago
Michael Keaton to play Batman again in HBO Max's 'Batgirl'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role of Batman in the new HBO Max movie, "Batgirl."
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Movies // 1 week ago
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a new Marvel film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, will open in theaters in May 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Comedy legend Betty White dead at 99
Comedy legend Betty White dead at 99
Karol G, Zac Brown bow out of New Year's shows amid COVID-19 surge
Karol G, Zac Brown bow out of New Year's shows amid COVID-19 surge
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Ciara says her kids will watch her on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Ciara says her kids will watch her on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"
Miranda Lambert releases new 'Queer Eye' anthem, 'Y'all Means All"
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement