Dec. 27, 2021 / 11:36 AM

'Bigbug' teaser introduces 'Amelie' director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's new film

By Annie Martin

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Bigbug.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the sci-fi comedy film Monday.

Bigbug hails from Delicatessen and Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, who co-wrote the film with Guillaume Laurant. Dominique Pinon, Elsa Zylberstein, Isabelle Nanty, Youssef Hajdi, Alban Lenoir and Francois Levantal star.

Bigbug takes place in a quiet residential neighborhood in 2050. The film follows four people whose domestic robots take them hostage during a robot uprising.

"In 2050, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every desire -- even the most secret and wicked..." an official description reads.

"Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbor and her enterprising sex-robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere! While, outside, the Yonyx, the latest generation of androids, are trying to take over. As the threat draws closer, the humans look elsewhere, get jealous, and rip into each other under the bewildered eyes of their indoor robots. Maybe it's the robots who've got a soul -- or not!"

Bigbug premieres Feb. 11, 2022, on Netflix.

Jeunet is also known for directing the films The City of Lost Children, A Very Long Engagement and Alien Resurrection.

