Dec. 23, 2021 / 9:06 AM

Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' pushed back to 2023

By Karen Butler
Keanu Reeves' fourth "John Wick" movie is set for release in 2023. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has announced it is pushing back the release date of John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves, to March 24, 2023.

The hitman action-thriller had been scheduled to open in theaters on May 27, 2022.

Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson and Ian McShane co-star alongside Reeves in the movie, which was directed by Chad Stahelski.

Chapter 3 - Parabellum earned more than $300 million worldwide when it was released in 2019.

Reeves can now be seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which was released Wednesday in theaters and on HBO Max.

