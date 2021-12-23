'Uncharted' trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure

1/5

Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake in the new film "Uncharted." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Uncharted. The studio shared a trailer for the action-adventure movie Thursday featuring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Advertisement

The preview shows fortune hunter Nathan Drake (Holland) team up with Victor "Sully" Sullivan to find "the greatest treasure that's never been found." The pair go up against a villain played by Antonio Banderas.

In addition, Nathan searches for his long-lost brother.

Sony released a poster for the film earlier this month that shows Nathan and Sully standing in front of a shipwreck.

Uncharted is based on the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name. The games follow Nathan as he travels across the world in search of treasure and historical artifacts.

The film adaptation is written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, and is directed by Ruben Fleischer. Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle co-star.

Uncharted opens in theaters Feb. 18, 2022.

Holland is also known for playing Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Spider-Man reboot films. The most recent movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, opened in theaters last week.