Dec. 21, 2021 / 1:36 PM

'The Royal Treatment' trailer shows Laura Marano fall for prince

By Annie Martin
1/5
"The Royal Treatment," a new romantic comedy starring "Austin & Ally" alum Laura Marano, is coming to Netflix in January. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Royal Treatment.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Tuesday featuring Laura Marano and Mena Massoud.

The preview shows salon owner Isabella (Marano) land a gig to style the hair for a royal wedding. When she meets Prince Thomas (Massoud), Isabella finds herself falling in love.

"When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts," an official description reads.

The Royal Treatment is written by Holly Hester and directed by Rick Jacobson. Marano also serves as a producer.

Marano celebrated the film's upcoming release Tuesday on Twitter.

"I. Am. So. Excited!!!!" she wrote alongside a poster for the movie.

The Royal Treatment premieres Jan. 20, 2022, on Netflix.

Marano is known for playing Ally Dawson on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally, while Massoud starred in the 2019 live-action remake of Aladdin.

