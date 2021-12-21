Vacation is murder in 'Death on the Nile' trailer

1/5

Kenneth Branagh stars in and directs "Death on the Nile." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios released a new trailer for Death on the Nile on Tuesday. The film opens Feb. 11. Kenneth Branagh returns as Belgian crime solver Hercule Poirot. He also returns to the director's chair in the sequel to Death on the Nile, based on Agatha Christie's novel. Advertisement

In the trailer, Poirot attempts to take a vacation on a cruise ship down the Nile River. He gets no peace when there's a murder on the ship and Poirot springs into action to solve it.

The ensemble of suspects on the boat includes Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright. The boat also makes a stop by the Pyramids.

Branagh filmed Death on the Nile in 2019 after the success of 2017's Murder on the Orient Express. The film was originally scheduled for release Nov. 8, 2019.

When Disney bought 20th Century Fox, Death on the Nile was one of many films whose release dates the new owner rescheduled. As theaters closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the date shifted again several times.

Death on the Nile was previously adapted as a film in 1978 starring Peter Ustinov as Poirot.