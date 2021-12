1/5

Denis Villeneuve will receive the Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking at the Lumiere Awards. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Director Denis Villeneuve will be honored with the Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking at the Advanced Imaging Society's 12th annual Lumiere Awards. Villeneuve will receive the award at the ceremony Feb. 1 at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles. Advertisement

The Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking recognizes outstanding international achievement in the creation of immersive storytelling using advanced visual technologies.

Past winners include Martin Scorsese, Ang Lee, Victoria Alonso, Jon Favreau, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Christopher McQuarrie.

Villeneuve's most recent film is Dune, with a sequel getting greenlit in October. The filmmaker is also known for Arrival, Sicario, Blade Runner 2049 and more.

"Denis Villeneuve's Dune was a priceless reminder this year that nothing replaces the magic of seeing a magnificent movie on a great cinema screen. His mastery in summoning the very best from artists and technologies during an incredibly challenging time has resulted in a truly awe-inspiring work, which thrilled millions of fans worldwide," AIS president Jim Chabin said in a statement.