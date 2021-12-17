Trending
Dec. 17, 2021 / 11:18 AM

Spike Lee signs new deal to direct, produce films for Netflix

By Annie Martin
Spike Lee signs new deal to direct, produce films for Netflix
Spike Lee landed a multiyear film deal with Netflix following the success of "Da 5 Bloods" and "She's Gotta Have It." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Spike Lee has signed a new deal with Netflix.

The 64-year-old writer, director and producer landed a multiyear film deal with Netflix that will see him direct and produce new projects for the streaming service.

"Thrilled to share that the Academy Award wining film legend Spike Lee and Netflix have teamed up to form a creative partnership which means, new feature films directed and produced by Spike!" Netflix tweeted Thursday.

Netflix will also invest in and provide financial support for Lee's "ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry."

"There is no better way for me and my company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks to begin the new year than renew our partnership with Ted, Scott and Tendo -- da fearless leaders of Netflix," Lee said, referencing Netflix's Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and Tendo Nagenda.

"Besides my joints, we together will focus on the new diverse storytellers, youth must be served," he added.

Lee has collaborated with Netflix on four projects: writing and directing Da 5 Bloods and the series She's Gotta Have It, directing Rodney King and producing See You Yesterday.

