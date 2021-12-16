Trending
'The Sound of 007' to explore music of James Bond films

By Annie Martin

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- New documentary The Sound of 007 is coming to Apple TV+.

The new project will explore the history of the music of the James Bond films.

From the iconic 007 theme song to Billie Eilish's "No Time to Die," the documentary gives an in-depth look at the music of the long-running franchise through interviews and archive material.

The project hails from MGM, Eon Productions and Ventureland and will premiere on Apple TV+ in October 2022 to mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series.

Ventureland and Eon Productions previously collaborated on the James Bond documentary Everything or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007.

The most recent James Bond film, No Time to Die, was released in October. The film marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final movie as Bond.

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said in September that they won't discuss Craig's replacement until 2022.

