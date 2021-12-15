'Uncharted' poster shows Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg in front of shipwreck

1/5

Tom Holland plays Nathan Drake in the new film "Uncharted." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is gearing up for the released of Uncharted. The studio shared a poster for the action adventure film Wednesday featuring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. Advertisement

The poster depicts fortune hunter Nathan Drake (Holland) and his mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Wahlberg) standing with a shipwreck in the background.

"The race for the greatest treasure never found begins in #UnchartedMovie," the caption reads.

The race for the greatest treasure never found begins in #UnchartedMovie, starring @TomHolland1996 and @MarkWahlberg, exclusively in movie theaters February 18. pic.twitter.com/V2FKycaTCY— Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) December 15, 2021

Uncharted is based on the Naughty Dog video game series of the same name. The games follow Drake as he travels across the world in search of treasure and historical mysteries.

The first game, Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, was released in 2007, while the most recent, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, was released in 2017.

The Uncharted film is written by Rafe Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, and directed by Ruben Fleischer. Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas co-star.

Advertisement

Sony released a trailer for the movie in October that shows Drake and Sully on the hunt for a treasure that Drake believes will help him find his long-lost brother.

Uncharted opens in theaters Feb. 18.