Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 15, 2021 / 9:42 AM

Berlin Film Festival: 'Against the Ice,' 'About Joan' among first titles

By Annie Martin
1/4
Berlin Film Festival: 'Against the Ice,' 'About Joan' among first titles
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in "Against the Ice," a selection for the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled the first titles for its 2022 event.

Organizers announced films from the Panorama, Generations, Forum, Forum Expanded and Berlin Specials program for the 72nd annual festival Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Berlinale Specials lineup includes seven films: Against the Ice, About Joan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Forger, Heart of Oak, 1341 Frames of Love and War and Nothing Lasts Forever.

Against the Ice is based on the Ejnar Mikkelsen novel of the same name. The film follows Danish explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen as he leads an expedition in Greenland in 1909.

Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Mikkelsen. Joe Cole, Heida Reed and Charles Dance also star, with Peter Flinth as director.

About Joan is a French drama directed by Laurent Larivière and starring Isabelle Huppert and Lars Eidinger, while The Forger is a German WWII film directed by Maggie Peren and featuring Dark star Louis Hofmann.

Advertisement

"The pandemic has created distances -- not only between people but also the way we see the world," Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a press release.

"Amongst the 2022 selection are films shot during the pandemic, reflecting on how it feels to be disconnected from others. It is with this first batch of films that we want to highlight the power of cinema as a tool that connects people, places and times ahead," Chatrian said.

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival will take place Feb. 10-20, 2022, in Berlin.

Read More

Nicole Kidman to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards Michael Kenneth Williams film among 82 Sundance titles Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Fast & Furious 10' delayed to May 2023
Movies // 17 minutes ago
'Fast & Furious 10' delayed to May 2023
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures has pushed back action sequel "Fast & Furious 10" to May 19, 2023.
'Brazen': Alyssa Milano searches for answers in new trailer
Movies // 29 minutes ago
'Brazen': Alyssa Milano searches for answers in new trailer
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Alyssa Milano is a mystery writer and crime expert who is on the case in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix film, "Brazen."
'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' 'Selena' selected for National Film Registry
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' 'Selena' selected for National Film Registry
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "Selena," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "Wall-E" and more were selected for inclusion in the National Film Registry Tuesday by The Library of Congress.
Nicole Kidman to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Movies // 23 hours ago
Nicole Kidman to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman will receive the Career Achievement Award for her performance in "Being the Ricardos" at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' trailer: Michelle Yeoh takes on evil in multiverse
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' trailer: Michelle Yeoh takes on evil in multiverse
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once," a sci-fi film starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and James Hong, will open in theaters in March 2022.
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man No Way Home," in theaters Friday, should have focused on making new viewers fall in love with the characters so they want to discover their previous movies. Instead, it sells them short.
'Love Is Love Is Love': Rita Wilson expresses 'Love' through music
Movies // 1 day ago
'Love Is Love Is Love': Rita Wilson expresses 'Love' through music
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rita Wilson and Rosanna Arquette discuss their new movie, "Love Is Love Is Love," for which Wilson also wrote and performed a song.
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- In "Nightmare Alley," Bradley shows that the human ego is more terrifying than any creature Guillermo del Toro can create.
Critics Choice Awards: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' earn leading 11 nods apiece
Movies // 1 day ago
Critics Choice Awards: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' earn leading 11 nods apiece
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Belfast" and "West Side Story" earned 11 Critics Choice Awards nominations apiece Monday.
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Movies // 1 day ago
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Women Film Critics Circle has declared "Passing" 2021's Best Movie About Women and the drama's stars Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson Best Screen Couple.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
Photos: Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA
Photos: Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement