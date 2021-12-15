Berlin Film Festival: 'Against the Ice,' 'About Joan' among first titles

1/4

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau stars in "Against the Ice," a selection for the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Berlin International Film Festival has unveiled the first titles for its 2022 event. Organizers announced films from the Panorama, Generations, Forum, Forum Expanded and Berlin Specials program for the 72nd annual festival Wednesday. Advertisement

The Berlinale Specials lineup includes seven films: Against the Ice, About Joan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Forger, Heart of Oak, 1341 Frames of Love and War and Nothing Lasts Forever.

Against the Ice is based on the Ejnar Mikkelsen novel of the same name. The film follows Danish explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen as he leads an expedition in Greenland in 1909.

Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Mikkelsen. Joe Cole, Heida Reed and Charles Dance also star, with Peter Flinth as director.

About Joan is a French drama directed by Laurent Larivière and starring Isabelle Huppert and Lars Eidinger, while The Forger is a German WWII film directed by Maggie Peren and featuring Dark star Louis Hofmann.

And last but not least: The first seven films selected in Berlinale Special pay tribute to exceptional human beings and to the harsh, yet always surprising world we are living in. See the confirmed films: https://t.co/9tdeIS13CQ pic.twitter.com/uu8oz4Y02r— Berlinale (@berlinale) December 15, 2021

Advertisement

"The pandemic has created distances -- not only between people but also the way we see the world," Berlinale artistic director Carlo Chatrian said in a press release.

"Amongst the 2022 selection are films shot during the pandemic, reflecting on how it feels to be disconnected from others. It is with this first batch of films that we want to highlight the power of cinema as a tool that connects people, places and times ahead," Chatrian said.

The 2022 Berlin International Film Festival will take place Feb. 10-20, 2022, in Berlin.