Nicole Kidman to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards

Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball in the film "Being the Ricardos." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman will be honored at the 2022 Palm Springs International Film Awards. Organizers announced in a press release Tuesday that Kidman, 54, will receive the Career Achievement Award for her performance in Being the Ricardos at the film festival in January 2022. Advertisement

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place Jan. 6 at the Palm Springs Convention Center in California. The festival will run through Jan. 17.

Kidman plays I Love Lucy star Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, which follows the ups and downs in the personal and professional lives of Ball (Kidman) and her husband, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), over the course of a week.

"On American television there are few classic stars more beloved than Lucille Ball. Rising to the challenge of playing such an iconic talent, Nicole Kidman delivers a truly spot-on performance in capturing both the on-camera comic timing and off-camera bravery that made Lucy an unstoppable force in the 1950s and 60s," festival chairman Harold Matzner said.

"For this role, in the wake of her many other outstanding performances, we are thrilled to present the prestigious Career Achievement Award to Nicole Kidman," he added.

Past Career Achievement Award recipients include Annette Bening, Kevin Costner, Bruce Dern, Laura Dern, Clint Eastwood, Sally Field, Morgan Freeman and Anthony Hopkins.

Being the Ricardos is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin and also stars J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy and Clark Gregg. The film opened in theaters Friday.

Kidman's other film credits include Dead Calm, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, Cold Mountain and The Beguiled.

