Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 14, 2021 / 11:57 AM

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' trailer: Michelle Yeoh takes on evil in multiverse

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' trailer: Michelle Yeoh takes on evil in multiverse
Michelle Yeoh will star in the sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi film Tuesday featuring Michelle Yeoh.

Advertisement

The preview shows Yeoh's character, Mrs. Wang, thrust into a surreal multiverse. She discovers there are thousands of versions of herself and that she can access the memories, emotions and skills of each.

Mrs. Wang is then tasked with stopping a "great evil" spreading across the multiverse.

Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jonathan Ke Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also star.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film is executive produced by Jonathan Wang and the Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Everything Everywhere All at Once will open the South by Southwest festival on March 11, 2022. The film then opens in theaters March 25.

Read More

'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4 'Moonfall': Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson's space mission goes wrong in opening scene Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Nicole Kidman to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Movies // 20 minutes ago
Nicole Kidman to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman will receive the Career Achievement Award for her performance in "Being the Ricardos" at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movies // 2 hours ago
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man No Way Home," in theaters Friday, should have focused on making new viewers fall in love with the characters so they want to discover their previous movies. Instead, it sells them short.
'Love Is Love Is Love': Rita Wilson expresses 'Love' through music
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Love Is Love Is Love': Rita Wilson expresses 'Love' through music
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rita Wilson and Rosanna Arquette discuss their new movie, "Love Is Love Is Love," for which Wilson also wrote and performed a song.
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movies // 9 hours ago
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- In "Nightmare Alley," Bradley shows that the human ego is more terrifying than any creature Guillermo del Toro can create.
Critics Choice Awards: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' earn leading 11 nods apiece
Movies // 15 hours ago
Critics Choice Awards: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' earn leading 11 nods apiece
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Belfast" and "West Side Story" earned 11 Critics Choice Awards nominations apiece Monday.
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Movies // 16 hours ago
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Women Film Critics Circle has declared "Passing" 2021's Best Movie About Women and the drama's stars Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson Best Screen Couple.
'Marry Me' with Jennifer Lopez coming to Peacock, theaters on same day
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Marry Me' with Jennifer Lopez coming to Peacock, theaters on same day
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Romantic comedy "Marry Me," starring Jennifer Lopez, will receive a simultaneous release on Peacock and in theaters on Feb. 11.
'Moonfall': Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson's space mission goes wrong in opening scene
Movies // 1 day ago
'Moonfall': Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson's space mission goes wrong in opening scene
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Moonfall," a sci-fi action film starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson, opens in theaters in February 2022.
David Arquette, Scott Foley joun 'The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry' cast
Movies // 1 day ago
David Arquette, Scott Foley joun 'The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry' cast
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- David Arquette and Scott Foley have joined the cast of "The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry," based on the bestselling book of the same name by author Gabrielle Zevin.
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war
Movies // 1 day ago
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," a new film starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen, opens in theaters in April 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Sherri Shepherd undergoes emergency surgery for appendicitis
Sherri Shepherd undergoes emergency surgery for appendicitis
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Nick Cannon sets 'Wild 'N Out' live tour for 2022
Nick Cannon sets 'Wild 'N Out' live tour for 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement