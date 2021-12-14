'Everything Everywhere All at Once' trailer: Michelle Yeoh takes on evil in multiverse

1/5

Michelle Yeoh will star in the sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All at Once." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Everything Everywhere All at Once. The studio shared a trailer for the sci-fi film Tuesday featuring Michelle Yeoh. Advertisement

The preview shows Yeoh's character, Mrs. Wang, thrust into a surreal multiverse. She discovers there are thousands of versions of herself and that she can access the memories, emotions and skills of each.

Mrs. Wang is then tasked with stopping a "great evil" spreading across the multiverse.

Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Jonathan Ke Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also star.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The film is executive produced by Jonathan Wang and the Russo brothers, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Everything Everywhere All at Once will open the South by Southwest festival on March 11, 2022. The film then opens in theaters March 25.