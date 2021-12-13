Critics Choice Awards: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' earn leading 11 nods apiece

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Belfast and West Side Story earned 11 Critics Choice Awards nominations apiece Monday.
Dune and The Power of the Dog followed close behind with 10 each.
The four films are up for Best Picture along with CODA, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and tick, tick...Boom!
The nominees in other top categories include:
Best Actor
Nicolas Cage Pig
Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog
Peter Dinklage Cyrano
Andrew Garfield tick, tick...Boom!
Will Smith King Richard
Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga House of Gucci
Alana Haim Licorice Pizza
Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart Spencer
Best Supporting Actor
Jamie Dornan Belfast
Ciarán Hinds Belfast
Troy Kotsur CODA
Jared Leto House of Gucci
J.K. Simmons Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe Belfast
Ariana DeBose West Side Story
Ann Dowd Mass
Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Rita Moreno West Side Story
Best Young Actor/Actress
Jude Hill Belfast
Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones CODA
Woody Norman C'mon C'mon
Saniyya Sidney King Richard
Rachel Zegler West Side Story
Best Acting Ensemble
Belfast
Don't Look Up
The Harder They Fall
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh Belfast
Jane Campion The Power of the Dog
Guillermo del Toro Nightmare Alley
Steven Spielberg West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve Dune
Best Animated Movie
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Foreign Language Film
A Hero
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
The Worst Person in the World
Winners of the prizes will be revealed during a ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9.