Critics Choice Awards: 'Belfast,' 'West Side Story' earn leading 11 nods apiece

Kenneth Branagh joins cast members Claran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe, Jude Hill and Jamie Dornan for a photo-op on at the premiere of "Belfast" in Los Angeles on November 8.

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Belfast and West Side Story earned 11 Critics Choice Awards nominations apiece Monday. Dune and The Power of the Dog followed close behind with 10 each. Advertisement

The four films are up for Best Picture along with CODA, Don't Look Up, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley and tick, tick...Boom!

The nominees in other top categories include:

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage Cyrano

Andrew Garfield tick, tick...Boom!

Will Smith King Richard

Denzel Washington The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga House of Gucci

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan Belfast

Ciarán Hinds Belfast

Troy Kotsur CODA

Jared Leto House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe Belfast

Ariana DeBose West Side Story

Ann Dowd Mass

Kirsten Dunst The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Rita Moreno West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill Belfast

Cooper Hoffman Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones CODA

Woody Norman C'mon C'mon

Saniyya Sidney King Richard

Rachel Zegler West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast

Don't Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh Belfast

Jane Campion The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve Dune

Best Animated Movie

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Winners of the prizes will be revealed during a ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer on The CW and TBS on Jan. 9.