Dec. 13, 2021 / 12:14 PM

'Moonfall': Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson's space mission goes wrong in opening scene

By Annie Martin
Halle Berry stars in "Moonfall," a new sci-fi action film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new film Moonfall.

The studio shared the opening scene for the sci-fi action film Monday.

The preview opens with astronauts Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) and Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) bantering during a mission in space. The mission goes wrong after a mysterious force comes hurtling into the ship.

Moonfall takes place in a world where the Moon has been knocked from its gravitational orbit and is hurtling toward Earth. Jo (Berry), Brian (Wilson) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) head to space to discover the truth and attempt to save humanity.

"These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everything they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is," an official description reads.

Lionsgate shared a trailer for the film in November.

Moonfall is written and directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day). The film co-stars Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor and Carolina Bartczak.

Moonfall opens in theaters Feb. 4, 2022.

