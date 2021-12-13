'Marry Me' with Jennifer Lopez coming to Peacock, theaters on same day

1/5

"Marry Me" star Jennifer Lopez arrives for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13. "Marry Me" is coming to Peacock on the same day as theaters. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Universal has announced that romantic comedy Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez, will receive a simultaneous release on Peacock and in theaters on Feb. 11. Marry Me was previously only set to arrive in theaters on Feb. 11. Advertisement

Universal previously gave horror sequel Halloween Kills a dual release on the Peacock streaming service and in theaters in October.

Lopez portrays pop star Kat Valdez in the film, who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) after her fiancé (Maluma) cheats on her.

The film is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby. Kat Coiro serves as director.

Lopez is releasing new music for the film including track "On My Way." Lopez recently released a music video for the song that features footage from Marry Me.

