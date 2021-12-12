Advertisement
Dec. 12, 2021 / 4:16 PM

New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021

By Karen Butler
1/5
Director Jane Campion poses with the Silver Lion for Best Director for "The Power Of The Dog" at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September. New York Film Critics Online also honored her western with seven of its awards Sunday. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The New York Film Critics Online has voted Netflix's Power of the Dog the Best Picture of 2021.

The organization also bestowed six other awards on the western.

Jane Campion earned the Best Director and Best Screenplay honors for helming the film, while co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee picked up the prizes for Best Actor and Supporting Actor respectively.

The cast, which also included Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst, was named Best Ensemble, and Ari Wegner won the award for Best Cinematography.

Passing was another big winner with NYFCO.

Rebecca Hall scored the accolade for Best Debut Director for directing the Netflix drama, and Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga were named Best Actress and Supporting Actress respectively for their performances in the film.

Ariana DeBose was deemed Breakthrough Performer for her work in 20th Century Studios' West Side Story, which also earned the prize for Best Use of Music.

Drive My Car (Janus Films) was voted Best Foreign Language Feature, Flee (Neon) was chosen Best Documentary and The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix) was named Best Animated Feature.

The group's Top 10 films of 2021 in alphabetical order are Belfast, Don't Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Lost Daughter, Passing, Pig, The Power of the Dog and West Side Story.

