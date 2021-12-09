Trending
Dec. 9, 2021 / 11:54 AM

'Extraction 2': Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in new photo

By Annie Martin
Chris Hemsworth will reprise black ops mercenary Tyler Rake in the Netflix film "Extraction 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Extraction 2.

The streaming service shared a photo for the action thriller Thursday featuring Chris Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

The picture shows Rake (Hemsworth) with a bloody face as he undertakes "another deadly rescue mission" in a snowy environment.

Netflix previously shared a teaser for the film during its Tudum fan event. The teaser showed Rake emerge from the river where he fell after being shot in the first film.

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction. The movies are based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks.

Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) returned to write the script for the sequel, with Sam Hargrave also returning as director.

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

Hemsworth is also known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters in July 2022.

