'Extraction 2': Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in new photo

Chris Hemsworth will reprise black ops mercenary Tyler Rake in the Netflix film "Extraction 2." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Extraction 2. The streaming service shared a photo for the action thriller Thursday featuring Chris Hemsworth as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake. Advertisement

The picture shows Rake (Hemsworth) with a bloody face as he undertakes "another deadly rescue mission" in a snowy environment.

Tyler Rake is back! Chris Hemsworth returns in Extraction 2 as Rake is sent on another deadly rescue mission. pic.twitter.com/a7RMiQWHaG— Netflix (@netflix) December 9, 2021

Netflix previously shared a teaser for the film during its Tudum fan event. The teaser showed Rake emerge from the river where he fell after being shot in the first film.

Extraction 2 is a sequel to the 2020 film Extraction. The movies are based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks.

Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) returned to write the script for the sequel, with Sam Hargrave also returning as director.

Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.

Hemsworth is also known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the role in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens in theaters in July 2022.

