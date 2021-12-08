Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 8, 2021 / 10:20 AM

Thandiwe Newton in talks to join 'Magic Mike 3'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Thandiwe Newton in talks to join 'Magic Mike 3'
Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to star with Channing Tatum in "Magic Mike's Last Dance." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Thandiwe Newton is in talks to join the cast of Magic Mike 3.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday that Newton, 49, is in negotiations to star in the new film Magic Mike's Last Dance.

Advertisement

Deadline confirmed that Newton is in talks for the movie.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is a sequel to Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015). Channing Tatum will return to play stripper Mike Lane, with Reid Carolin as writer and Steven Soderbergh as director.

The first two films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and inspired the stage show Magic Mike Live, which launched in 2017. In addition, the reality competition series Finding Magic Mike will premiere Dec. 16 on HBO Max.

Magic Mike's Last Dance hails from Warner Bros. and will premiere on HBO Max.

Newton is known for playing Maeve on the HBO series Westworld. She most recently starred with Hugh Jackman in the film Reminiscence.

Read More

Channing Tatum to return for 'Magic Mike 3' 'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas' trailer shows cast celebrate holidays Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval were shocked by James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas' trailer shows cast celebrate holidays
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas' trailer shows cast celebrate holidays
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas," a new holiday movie in the "Days of Our Lives" universe, is coming to Peacock.
'North Pole' star Kyle Richards: 'I cannot escape' 'Housewives'
Movies // 8 hours ago
'North Pole' star Kyle Richards: 'I cannot escape' 'Housewives'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt discuss their Christmas movie, "The Housewives of the North Pole," which Richards wishes had a different title.
Michelle Visage documentary 'Explant' heading to Paramount+ on Dec. 15
Movies // 21 hours ago
Michelle Visage documentary 'Explant' heading to Paramount+ on Dec. 15
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Michelle Visage's documentary, "Explant," chronicles Visage's journey as she believes her implants are making her sick.
Apple Studios lands 'Bad Blood' with Jennifer Lawrence as Elizabeth Holmes
Movies // 21 hours ago
Apple Studios lands 'Bad Blood' with Jennifer Lawrence as Elizabeth Holmes
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Apple Studios will produce filmmaker Adam McKay's upcoming film "Bad Blood," which stars Jennifer Lawrence as Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes.
Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem dazzle at 'Being the Ricardos' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem dazzle at 'Being the Ricardos' premiere
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Being the Ricardos," a new film about "I Love Lucy" stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
'The Matrix Resurrections' references the past in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Matrix Resurrections' references the past in new trailer
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves' Neo is re-living the past and experiencing deja vu in the new trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections."
Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy
Movies // 2 days ago
Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet ahead of the birth of her first child with Cooke Maroney.
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Encanto" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $12.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Gwen visits grounded Miles in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Gwen visits grounded Miles in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Sony released a first-look trailer of its upcoming animated adventure, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One,)" this weekend.
Antoine Fuqua inks new deal with Netflix
Movies // 3 days ago
Antoine Fuqua inks new deal with Netflix
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Antoine Fuqua has signed a deal to make movies and documentaries for Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting 'Below Deck'
Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting 'Below Deck'
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement