Thandiwe Newton in talks to join 'Magic Mike 3'

Thandiwe Newton is in negotiations to star with Channing Tatum in "Magic Mike's Last Dance." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Thandiwe Newton is in talks to join the cast of Magic Mike 3. The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday that Newton, 49, is in negotiations to star in the new film Magic Mike's Last Dance. Advertisement

Deadline confirmed that Newton is in talks for the movie.

Magic Mike's Last Dance is a sequel to Magic Mike (2012) and Magic Mike XXL (2015). Channing Tatum will return to play stripper Mike Lane, with Reid Carolin as writer and Steven Soderbergh as director.

The first two films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and inspired the stage show Magic Mike Live, which launched in 2017. In addition, the reality competition series Finding Magic Mike will premiere Dec. 16 on HBO Max.

Magic Mike's Last Dance hails from Warner Bros. and will premiere on HBO Max.

Newton is known for playing Maeve on the HBO series Westworld. She most recently starred with Hugh Jackman in the film Reminiscence.