Dec. 7, 2021 / 9:00 AM

Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem dazzle at 'Being the Ricardos' premiere

By Annie Martin
1/5
Nicole Kidman (R) and Javier Bardem attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Being the Ricardos" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem dazzled at the premiere of their new film Being the Ricardos.

The 54-year-old actress and 52-year-old actor attended the event Monday in Los Angeles.

Kidman and Bardem held hands as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Kidman wore a mauve Armani Privé gown, while Bardem sported a black tuxedo.

The pair were joined by their co-stars J.K. Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Clark Gregg.

Being the Ricardos is a biopic about I Love Lucy stars and celebrity couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The film takes place over the course of a week as Ball and Arnaz face challenges in their personal and professional lives.

The new movie is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The West Wing). It will open in theaters Friday before being released Dec. 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon shared a teaser for the film in October that shows Ball (Kidman) declare herself "the biggest asset" of the Columbia Broadcasting System.

