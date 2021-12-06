Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 6, 2021 / 1:47 PM

'The Matrix Resurrections' references the past in new trailer

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
'The Matrix Resurrections' references the past in new trailer
Keanu Reeves stars in the new trailer for "The Matrix Resurrections." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves' Neo is re-living the past and experiencing deja vu in the new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections.

Neo is remembering scenes from the original Matrix film released in 1999 in the clip released on Monday.

Advertisement

Neo is back in the simulated modern world again on a new mission where he is reunited with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), who is also suffering from memory loss.

The duo fight off an attack helicopter and multiple enemies as they ride a motorcycle together.

"We can't see it, but we're all trapped inside these strange repeating loops," a younger Morpheus, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II says.

The Matrix Resurrections, is coming to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22.

Co-stars include Jade Pinkett-Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Brian J. Smith, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere.

Lana Wachowski is directing the film after she helmed the three previous entries with her sister Lilly Wachowski. Lana Wachowski penned the script with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

Advertisement

Read More

New 'Matrix Resurrections' trailer explores deja vu 'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer shows Keanu Reeves seek the truth What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy
Movies // 5 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet ahead of the birth of her first child with Cooke Maroney.
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Encanto' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Encanto" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $12.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Gwen visits grounded Miles in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Gwen visits grounded Miles in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Sony released a first-look trailer of its upcoming animated adventure, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One,)" this weekend.
Antoine Fuqua inks new deal with Netflix
Movies // 2 days ago
Antoine Fuqua inks new deal with Netflix
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Antoine Fuqua has signed a deal to make movies and documentaries for Netflix.
Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Power of the Dog' big New York Film Critics winners
Movies // 2 days ago
Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Power of the Dog' big New York Film Critics winners
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The New York Film Critics Circle announced their winners on Friday. "The Power of the Dog" was the only multiple winner with awards for director Jane Campion and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
HBO explores making of 'Saturday Night Fever' in 'Mr. Saturday Night' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
HBO explores making of 'Saturday Night Fever' in 'Mr. Saturday Night' trailer
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- HBO details the making of classic film "Saturday Night Fever" starring John Travolta and the career of producer Robert Stigwood in the new trailer for upcoming documentary feature, "Mr. Saturday Night."
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox hold Ghostface mask in new 'Scream' posters
Movies // 3 days ago
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox hold Ghostface mask in new 'Scream' posters
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are featured in a set of new character posters for upcoming horror sequel "Scream."
Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro get own 'Spider-Man' posters
Movies // 3 days ago
Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro get own 'Spider-Man' posters
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released three new posters for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Friday. These posters feature villains Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).
Ana de Armas joins Chris Evans in Apple's 'Ghosted'
Movies // 3 days ago
Ana de Armas joins Chris Evans in Apple's 'Ghosted'
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas will star opposite Chris Evans in Apple Original Films' "Ghosted."
Franka Potente wants 'Home' to reflect 'brutality vs. tenderness'
Movies // 3 days ago
Franka Potente wants 'Home' to reflect 'brutality vs. tenderness'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Franka Potente, who made her feature film directorial debut with "Home," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, said she was inspired by the beauty and brutality that can exist within the same person.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement