Dec. 6, 2021 / 9:20 AM

Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Lawrence attends the New York premiere of "Don't Look Up" on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence attended the premiere of her new film Don't Look Up amid her pregnancy.

The 31-year-old actress walked the red carpet Sunday in New York ahead of the birth of her first child with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence showed her baby bump in a shimmering gold dress with a sheer cape. She posed for photos with her co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Meryl Streep.

Don't Look Up is a black comedy film directed by Adam McKay (Anchorman, The Big Short). The movie follows an astronomer (DiCaprio) and his former student (Lawrence) as they try to warn the world of an impending disaster.

Netflix released a trailer for Don't Look Up in November. The film opens in select theaters Friday before its release Dec. 24 on Netflix.

Lawrence and Maroney married in October 2019 and confirmed in September that they are expecting their first child.

