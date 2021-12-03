Ana de Armas joins Chris Evans in Apple's 'Ghosted'

1/5

Ana de Armas is set to star in Apple Original Film "Ghosted" alongside Chris Evans. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas will star opposite Chris Evans in Apple Original Films' Ghosted. Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson, who was previously attached to the project. Advertisement

Ghosted is described as a high-concept, romantic action-adventure film that will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Evans, who starred with Armas in 2019's Knives Out, is serving as a producer on the project from studio Skydance Media. Armas will be an executive producer.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) penned the script and are also serving as producers.

Armas recently starred in James Bond film No Time to Die and is in talks to take on the lead role in Lionsgate's upcoming John Wick spinoff film titled Ballerina.

Evans, following his stint as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has also starred in Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob.