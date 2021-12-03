Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 3, 2021 / 12:46 PM

Ana de Armas joins Chris Evans in Apple's 'Ghosted'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Ana de Armas joins Chris Evans in Apple's 'Ghosted'
Ana de Armas is set to star in Apple Original Film "Ghosted" alongside Chris Evans. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas will star opposite Chris Evans in Apple Original Films' Ghosted.

Armas replaces Scarlett Johansson, who was previously attached to the project.

Advertisement

Ghosted is described as a high-concept, romantic action-adventure film that will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Evans, who starred with Armas in 2019's Knives Out, is serving as a producer on the project from studio Skydance Media. Armas will be an executive producer.

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) penned the script and are also serving as producers.

Armas recently starred in James Bond film No Time to Die and is in talks to take on the lead role in Lionsgate's upcoming John Wick spinoff film titled Ballerina.

Evans, following his stint as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has also starred in Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob.

Read More

Ana de Armas in talks to star in 'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' 'Lightyear' teaser: Chris Evans takes off in Buzz Lightyear origin story What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro get own 'Spider-Man' posters
Movies // 8 minutes ago
Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro get own 'Spider-Man' posters
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released three new posters for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Friday. These posters feature villains Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).
Franka Potente wants 'Home' to reflect 'brutality vs. tenderness'
Movies // 10 hours ago
Franka Potente wants 'Home' to reflect 'brutality vs. tenderness'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Franka Potente, who made her feature film directorial debut with "Home," in theaters and video-on-demand Friday, said she was inspired by the beauty and brutality that can exist within the same person.
Toni Collette, Anna Faris to star in comedy film 'The Estate'
Movies // 1 day ago
Toni Collette, Anna Faris to star in comedy film 'The Estate'
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Toni Collette, Anna Faris and Thomas Haden Church have joined "The Estate," a new film from "Love Wedding Repeat" director Dean Craig.
Blind woman uses app to ward off intruders in 'See For Me' trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
Blind woman uses app to ward off intruders in 'See For Me' trailer
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A blind woman house sitting in a secluded mansion uses a new app called "See For Me," to ward off intruders, the official IFC Films trailer shows.
George MacKay got caught practicing 'Wolf' moves
Movies // 1 day ago
George MacKay got caught practicing 'Wolf' moves
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (UPI) -- George MacKay discusses his training for the film "Wolf" in which he plays a man who believes he is a wolf. MacKay recalls when actual canines caught him practicing in public.
New 'Matrix Resurrections' trailer explores deja vu
Movies // 1 day ago
New 'Matrix Resurrections' trailer explores deja vu
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a new "Matrix Resurrections" trailer on Wednesday. This trailer juxtaposes scenes from the 1999 original with new scenes, and Trinity (Carrie Anne-Moss)'s calling deja vu "a glitch in the matrix."
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Movies // 2 days ago
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming Universal Pictures movie, "Renfield."
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Movies // 2 days ago
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has signed a deal to make more films for Netflix.
Michael Urie: 'Single All the Way' is 'a regular old rom-com'
Movies // 2 days ago
Michael Urie: 'Single All the Way' is 'a regular old rom-com'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Michael Urie discusses his Netflix movie "Single All the Way," out Thursday, in which he plays a gay man falling for his platonic friend over the holidays.
What's coming to Redbox in December
Movies // 2 days ago
What's coming to Redbox in December
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Big films like "Dear Evan Hansen," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," "The Many Saints of Newark" and "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" are coming soon to Redbox.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Eddie Mekka, who starred as Carmine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 69
Eddie Mekka, who starred as Carmine on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 69
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Alan Ritchson breaks hands, zip ties in 'Reacher' trailer
Alan Ritchson breaks hands, zip ties in 'Reacher' trailer
Google celebrates painter Georges Seurat with a new Doodle
Google celebrates painter Georges Seurat with a new Doodle
Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr. celebrate Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting
Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr. celebrate Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement