Dec. 2, 2021 / 12:13 PM

Blind woman uses app to ward off intruders in 'See For Me' trailer

By Sommer Brokaw

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Sophie, a blind woman house sitting a secluded mansion, uses a new app to see for her, so she can ward off intruders in the See For Me official trailer that IFC Films released Thursday.

The movie, starring Skyler Davenport, a visually-impaired actor, plays Sophie in the film, which is set to open in select theaters and video-on-demand on January 7.

Sophie, who is also a former skier, uses the new app, which has the same name as the film, to connect to Kelly, an army veteran across the country, who helps her navigate her surroundings and defend herself against thieves seeking a hidden safe.

"I can get rid of the cops," Sophie tells the thieves in the trailer. "Who is going to suspect a little blind girl, right?"

Still, with the "See For Me" app, she has more power than the thieves may suspect.

"Sophie is forced to learn that if she's going to survive the night, she'll need all the help she can get," a statement said. "A blind teenage girl who ends up being not so powerless after all."

Davenport, who suffered permanent vision loss and became legally blind after suffering a stroke in 2012, comes from a background in voice-over for video games and cartoons, such as Final Fantasy and Pokemon, among others.

Kelly is played by Jessica Parker Kennedy, who played Melissa Glaser on the CW series The Secret Circle, and Max on the Starz original series, Black Sails.

The film is directed by Randall Okita, and written by Adam Yorke and Tommy Gushue.

