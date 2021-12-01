Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies

1/5

Halle Berry has agreed to make more movies for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has signed a deal to make more films for Netflix. Berry's directorial debut, Bruised, recently debuted on the streaming service. She also starred in the film. Advertisement

"There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She's an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she's an incredible director," Scott Stuber, Netflix's head of global film, said in a press release Tuesday.

"We're thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together."

Describing her film as "a labor of love," Berry said she was confident that Stuber and Netflix co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos "would treat it with great care."

"The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with," she added. "I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."

Berry's other acting credits include Monster's Ball, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Catwoman, the X-Men franchise, Boomerang and Die Another Day.