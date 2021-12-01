Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 1, 2021 / 7:39 AM

Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies

By Karen Butler
1/5
Halle Berry and Netflix sign new deal for more movies
Halle Berry has agreed to make more movies for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has signed a deal to make more films for Netflix.

Berry's directorial debut, Bruised, recently debuted on the streaming service. She also starred in the film.

Advertisement

"There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She's an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she's an incredible director," Scott Stuber, Netflix's head of global film, said in a press release Tuesday.

"We're thrilled to be in her corner as she delivers power in front of and behind the camera in Bruised and look forward to telling more stories together."

Describing her film as "a labor of love," Berry said she was confident that Stuber and Netflix co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos "would treat it with great care."

"The Netflix team has not only been collaborative and creative, but extremely passionate and a delight to work with," she added. "I am beyond grateful for the partnership and look forward to telling more stories together."

Berry's other acting credits include Monster's Ball, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, Catwoman, the X-Men franchise, Boomerang and Die Another Day.

Advertisement

Read More

Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor' 'Lost in Space' star Mina Sundwall says isolation expedited kids' maturity Esme Creed-Miles: Assassin 'completes coming-of-age journey' in 'Hanna' S3 Kim Kardashian West to receive Fashion Icon honor at People's Choice Awards

Latest Headlines

Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Movies // 46 minutes ago
Nicolas Cage to play Dracula in Universal's 'Renfield'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage is set to play Dracula in the upcoming Universal Pictures movie, "Renfield."
Michael Urie: 'Single All the Way' is 'a regular old rom-com'
Movies // 6 hours ago
Michael Urie: 'Single All the Way' is 'a regular old rom-com'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Michael Urie discusses his Netflix movie "Single All the Way," out Thursday, in which he plays a gay man falling for his platonic friend over the holidays.
What's coming to Redbox in December
Movies // 17 hours ago
What's coming to Redbox in December
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Big films like "Dear Evan Hansen," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," "The Many Saints of Newark" and "The Mitchells vs. The Machines" are coming soon to Redbox.
Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt feud in 'The Housewives of the North Pole' trailer
Movies // 20 hours ago
Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt feud in 'The Housewives of the North Pole' trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "The Housewives of the North Pole," a new holiday film starring Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt, is coming to Peacock in December.
Channing Tatum to return for 'Magic Mike 3'
Movies // 1 day ago
Channing Tatum to return for 'Magic Mike 3'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh will reunite for "Magic Mike's Last Dance," a new film coming to HBO Max.
Producer says Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in the MCU
Movies // 1 day ago
Producer says Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in the MCU
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tom Holland will continue to portray Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following "Spider-Man: No Way Home," producer Amy Pascal has said.
'Society of the Snow': Netflix film to explore Andes plane crash
Movies // 1 day ago
'Society of the Snow': Netflix film to explore Andes plane crash
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- J.A. Bayona will direct "Society of the Snow," a new film about the Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashed in the Andes in 1972.
'Encanto' tops North American box office with $27M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Encanto' tops North American box office with $27M
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The animated family adventure, "Encanto," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Castle for Christmas' fulfilled Brooke Shields' comedy dreams
Movies // 5 days ago
'Castle for Christmas' fulfilled Brooke Shields' comedy dreams
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Brooke Shields discusses her Netflix holiday film, "A Castle for Christmas," and her love of comedy.
Buster Moon talks rock legend into joining show in final 'Sing 2' trailer
Movies // 6 days ago
Buster Moon talks rock legend into joining show in final 'Sing 2' trailer
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) talks reclusive male lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) into returning to the stage in the final trailer for "Sing 2'."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
Clayton Echard to star in Season 26 of 'The Bachelor'
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
Michael J. Fox says 'Back to the Future' helps keep him optimistic
Michael J. Fox says 'Back to the Future' helps keep him optimistic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement