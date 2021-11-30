What's coming to Redbox in December

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Big films like Dear Evan Hansen, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Many Saints of Newark and The Mitchells vs. The Machines are coming soon to Redbox.
Here's what's new for December at the kiosk:
Dec. 7
Copshop
Cry Macho
Dear Evan Hansen
Dec. 10
The Last Son
Dec. 14
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Dangerous
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
The Card Counter
American Sicario
Dec. 21
No Time To Die
The Many Saints of Newark
Fortress
Every Last One Of Them
Blue Bayou
Free On Demand titles for December:
The Postman
JFK
Underworld: Evolution
Priest
City of Angels
No Reservations
In the Line of Fire
Forever Young
Arthur (2011)
The Sweetest Thing
The Meddler
Muppets Take Manhattan
Universal Soldier: The Return
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
First Kill
One for the Money
USS: Indianapolis: Men of Courage
Can't Hardly Wait
The Homesman
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
MI-5: The Greater Good
In the Blood
Future World
The Crazies
Stir of Echoes
Fly Away Home
Redbox holiday favorites:
The Polar Express
A Bad Moms Christmas
Office Christmas Party
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
A Very Country Christmas
Christmas With a Prince
Hometown Holiday
Christmas in the Heartland
An American Christmas Carol
Home Alone
A Christmas Story
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Here is the full list of holiday films.
Here's the full list of what is coming on demand.