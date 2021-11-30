Trending
Nov. 30, 2021 / 3:52 PM

What's coming to Redbox in December

By UPI Staff
"Dear Evan Hansen" star Ben Platt arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on  January 26, 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Big films like Dear Evan Hansen, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Many Saints of Newark and The Mitchells vs. The Machines are coming soon to Redbox.

Here's what's new for December at the kiosk:

Dec. 7

Copshop

Cry Macho

Dear Evan Hansen

Dec. 10

The Last Son

Dec. 14

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Dangerous

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

The Card Counter

American Sicario

Dec. 21

No Time To Die

The Many Saints of Newark

Fortress

Every Last One Of Them

Blue Bayou

Free On Demand titles for December:

The Postman

JFK

Underworld: Evolution

Priest

City of Angels

No Reservations

In the Line of Fire

Forever Young

Arthur (2011)

The Sweetest Thing

The Meddler

Muppets Take Manhattan

Universal Soldier: The Return

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning

First Kill

One for the Money

USS: Indianapolis: Men of Courage

Can't Hardly Wait

The Homesman

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

MI-5: The Greater Good

In the Blood

Future World

The Crazies

Stir of Echoes

Fly Away Home

Redbox holiday favorites:

The Polar Express

A Bad Moms Christmas

Office Christmas Party

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

A Very Country Christmas

Christmas With a Prince

Hometown Holiday

Christmas in the Heartland

An American Christmas Carol

Home Alone

A Christmas Story

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Here is the full list of holiday films.

Here's the full list of what is coming on demand.

