Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 29, 2021 / 12:49 PM

Producer says Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in the MCU

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Producer says Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in the MCU
Tom Holland will continue to portray Spider-Man, says producer Amy Pascal. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tom Holland will continue to portray Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Spider-Man: No Way Home, producer Amy Pascal has said.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to theaters on Dec. 17. The film appears to be a finale of sorts to Holland's first three movies as the wall crawler.

Advertisement

Marvel licenses Spider-Man to Sony, a deal that was made before the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Holland has taken part in.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel -- [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel," Pascal, a producer on the film said to Fandango in an interview published on Monday.

"It just isn't part of...we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," she continued.

Tickets for Spider-Man: Now Way Home became available for purchase Monday at midnight, leading to movie ticket sites crashing as multiple fans tried to grab seats.

Advertisement

Websites such as Fandango, Atom Tickets and sites for theater chains AMC, Cinemark and Regal, saw a surge of demand for tickets. Some fan were place into hour-long online queues.

Tom Holland will take on multiple villains from past Spider-Man films in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts returns as director.

Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Jon Favreau, and J.K. Simmons also star.

Read More

'Spider-Man: No Way Home': Villains from other universes arrive in new trailer 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu recalls career struggles in 'SNL' monologue What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Channing Tatum to return for 'Magic Mike 3'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Channing Tatum to return for 'Magic Mike 3'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh will reunite for "Magic Mike's Last Dance," a new film coming to HBO Max.
'Society of the Snow': Netflix film to explore Andes plane crash
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Society of the Snow': Netflix film to explore Andes plane crash
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- J.A. Bayona will direct "Society of the Snow," a new film about the Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashed in the Andes in 1972.
'Encanto' tops North American box office with $27M
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Encanto' tops North American box office with $27M
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The animated family adventure, "Encanto," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Castle for Christmas' fulfilled Brooke Shields' comedy dreams
Movies // 3 days ago
'Castle for Christmas' fulfilled Brooke Shields' comedy dreams
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Brooke Shields discusses her Netflix holiday film, "A Castle for Christmas," and her love of comedy.
Buster Moon talks rock legend into joining show in final 'Sing 2' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
Buster Moon talks rock legend into joining show in final 'Sing 2' trailer
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) talks reclusive male lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) into returning to the stage in the final trailer for "Sing 2'."
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' getting a sequel
Movies // 5 days ago
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' getting a sequel
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The family adventure, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," is getting a big-screen sequel.
'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles
Movies // 5 days ago
'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Diamantopoulos discusses his latest roles in the Netflix series "True Story" and movie "Red Notice," two changes of pace from his job as Mickey Mouse's voice.
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Movies // 5 days ago
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Bird Box" ranks as most watched film on Netflix November 15-21.
'Super-Pets' pays homage to Iron Man, Rocky
Movies // 6 days ago
'Super-Pets' pays homage to Iron Man, Rocky
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "DC League of Super-Pets" on Tuesday. The animated movie trailer includes references to Marvel's "Iron Man" and the "Rocky" franchise.
Dinosaurs fight in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' prologue
Movies // 6 days ago
Dinosaurs fight in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' prologue
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a 5-minute prologue to "Jurassic World: Dominion" on Tuesday, giving audiences a glimpse of the world 65 million years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jillian Michaels engaged to marry DeShanna Marie Minuto
Jillian Michaels engaged to marry DeShanna Marie Minuto
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Broadway community sings for Stephen Sondheim in Times Square
Broadway community sings for Stephen Sondheim in Times Square
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement