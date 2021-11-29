Producer says Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in the MCU

1/5

Tom Holland will continue to portray Spider-Man, says producer Amy Pascal. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Tom Holland will continue to portray Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Spider-Man: No Way Home, producer Amy Pascal has said. Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to theaters on Dec. 17. The film appears to be a finale of sorts to Holland's first three movies as the wall crawler. Advertisement

Marvel licenses Spider-Man to Sony, a deal that was made before the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Holland has taken part in.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel -- [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel," Pascal, a producer on the film said to Fandango in an interview published on Monday.

"It just isn't part of...we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," she continued.

Tickets for Spider-Man: Now Way Home became available for purchase Monday at midnight, leading to movie ticket sites crashing as multiple fans tried to grab seats.

Advertisement

Websites such as Fandango, Atom Tickets and sites for theater chains AMC, Cinemark and Regal, saw a surge of demand for tickets. Some fan were place into hour-long online queues.

Tom Holland will take on multiple villains from past Spider-Man films in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts returns as director.

Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx, Jon Favreau, and J.K. Simmons also star.