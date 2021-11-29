Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 29, 2021 / 12:27 PM

'Society of the Snow': Netflix film to explore Andes plane crash

By Annie Martin
1/2
'Society of the Snow': Netflix film to explore Andes plane crash
J.A. Bayona will direct "Society of the Snow," a new film about the Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashed in the Andes in 1972. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is developing the new film Society of the Snow.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that J.A. Bayona will direct the upcoming Spanish-language film.

Advertisement

Society of the Snow is based on the book La sociedad de la nieve by Pablo Vierci. The film explores the true story of the Uruguayan rugby team whose plane crashed in the Andes in 1972. The survivors were forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive.

The team's story was previously explored in the 1993 film Alive.

Society of the Snow will film in Sierra Nevada (Andalucía, Spain), Montevideo (Uruguay) and in various locations in the Andes, including El Valle de las Lágrimas, the location where the real incident took place.

Bayona wrote the screenplay with Bernat Vilaplana, Jaime Marques and Nicolás Casariego. Belén Atienza and Sandra Hermida will serve as producers.

In a video, Bayona said the film "will try to honor the memory of the 16 survivors and especially the 29 who did not make it back."

Advertisement

Bayona is known for directing the films The Orphanage, The Impossible and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Read More

'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser recalls how bounty hunter was 'left for dead' 'No Demo Reno': HGTV series renewed for Season 2 'The Ferragnez' trailer explores Chiara Ferragni, Fedez's life at home What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Encanto' tops North American box office with $27M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Encanto' tops North American box office with $27M
Nov. 28 (UPI) -- The animated family adventure, "Encanto," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Castle for Christmas' fulfilled Brooke Shields' comedy dreams
Movies // 3 days ago
'Castle for Christmas' fulfilled Brooke Shields' comedy dreams
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Brooke Shields discusses her Netflix holiday film, "A Castle for Christmas," and her love of comedy.
Buster Moon talks rock legend into joining show in final 'Sing 2' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
Buster Moon talks rock legend into joining show in final 'Sing 2' trailer
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) talks reclusive male lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) into returning to the stage in the final trailer for "Sing 2'."
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' getting a sequel
Movies // 5 days ago
'Clifford the Big Red Dog' getting a sequel
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The family adventure, "Clifford the Big Red Dog," is getting a big-screen sequel.
'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles
Movies // 5 days ago
'Mickey Mouse' voice Chris Diamantopoulos finds 2 villain roles
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Diamantopoulos discusses his latest roles in the Netflix series "True Story" and movie "Red Notice," two changes of pace from his job as Mickey Mouse's voice.
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Movies // 5 days ago
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Bird Box" ranks as most watched film on Netflix November 15-21.
'Super-Pets' pays homage to Iron Man, Rocky
Movies // 5 days ago
'Super-Pets' pays homage to Iron Man, Rocky
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for "DC League of Super-Pets" on Tuesday. The animated movie trailer includes references to Marvel's "Iron Man" and the "Rocky" franchise.
Dinosaurs fight in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' prologue
Movies // 5 days ago
Dinosaurs fight in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' prologue
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a 5-minute prologue to "Jurassic World: Dominion" on Tuesday, giving audiences a glimpse of the world 65 million years ago.
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
Movies // 6 days ago
Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia describe demanding 'Resident Evil' shoot
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Actors Tom Hopper and Avan Jogia describe the perilous filming of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," in theaters Wednesday.
John Krasinski to voice Superman in 'DC League of Super-Pets'
Movies // 6 days ago
John Krasinski to voice Superman in 'DC League of Super-Pets'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- John Krasinski will voice Superman in the upcoming animated film, "DC League of Super-Pets."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jillian Michaels engaged to marry DeShanna Marie Minuto
Jillian Michaels engaged to marry DeShanna Marie Minuto
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Broadway community sings for Stephen Sondheim in Times Square
Broadway community sings for Stephen Sondheim in Times Square
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Bader Shammas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement