'Clifford the Big Red Dog' getting a sequel

A giant window poster of Clifford is seen on the windows of Scholastic Inc. headquarters at the New York premiere of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" on November 4. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The family adventure, Clifford the Big Red Dog, is getting a big-screen sequel. The Hollywood Reporter said the movie is in development at Paramount Pictures. Advertisement

The original film's Twitter feed retweeted the story Tuesday.

No casting, release date or plot details have been disclosed yet.

Inspired by Norman Bridwell's children's book series, the first movie was about young New Yorker Emily (Darby Camp) whose tiny puppy grows to be 10 feet tall overnight.

The film was released earlier this month simultaneously on Paramount+ and in North American theaters where it earned $22 million in its first five days.

Walt Becker directed the film from a script by Jay Scherick, David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway. Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale co-starred.