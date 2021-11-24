Buster Moon talks rock legend into joining show in final 'Sing 2' trailer

1/5

Matthew McConaughey voices koala Buster in "Sing 2." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures on Wednesday released the final trailer for Sing 2, ahead of the animated sequel's theater debut on Dec. 22. The trailer follows optimistic koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) as he tells his cast of all-star performers their next show will star reclusive male lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) -- even though Moon has never met him. Advertisement

The announcement is made amid the group's battle against ruthless mogul male wolf Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale) to save the new show, coming as a shock to the cast.

U2 frontman Bono makes his animated film debut as Calloway, who Buster announces will star in their new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in the entertainment capital of the world -- the fictional Redshore City -- in a desperate attempt to get Crystal's attention.

Clay shut himself away from the world more than a decade earlier after the loss of his wife, and Buster has no idea that Mr. Crystal is an egocentric gangster who would rather drop somebody off the roof of a building than be lied to.

Under pressure to create the next theatrical masterpiece, concessions are made, including the lead role of female pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon) being handed to Crystal's spoiled daughter, Porsha (Halsey).

Pharrell Williams, Black Panther's Letitia Wright, comedian Eric Andre and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Chelsea Peretti join the original cast in the sequel.