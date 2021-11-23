Trending
Nov. 23, 2021 / 12:48 PM

Dinosaurs fight in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' prologue

By Jonna Lorenz

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a 5-minute prologue to Jurassic World: Dominion on Tuesday, giving audiences a glimpse of the world 65 million years ago.

Prologue -- Jurassic World: Dominion is original content not included in the film, which is set to be released in theaters on June 10 after being delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The prologue features seven new species of dinosaurs that have never been seen in a Jurassic film before, created by the legendary Industrial Light & Magic, which has created visual effects for every Jurassic film, including Jurassic World Dominion," the studio said in a news release.

Director Colin Trevorrow discussed the prologue on YouTube, saying it was initially intended to be part of the film.

"We just shot a lot of movie," he said. "In the end, we realized that we loved this sequence and it's extremely important for me as a story teller because I believe the dinosaurs are characters. This is the origin story for the T. rex and I wanted it to be told."

Universal agreed to the idea of sharing 5 minutes of finished movie as a prologue. The prologue shows dinosaurs interacting in the world 65 million years ago and focuses in on a mosquito landing on a T. rex. It ends with a T. rex causing havoc at a drive-in theater.

"This particular mosquito caused a lot of problems in a drive-in 65 million years later," Trevorrow said. "It's a lot to put on the shoulders of one mosquito, but it's what happened."

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.

