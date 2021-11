1/5

"Bird Box" star Sandra Bullock appears backstage during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 5, 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Tuesday its 10 most popular films over the past week. The results, which cover November 15-21, show that Bird Box took the top spot and was followed in order by Red Notice, Extraction, The Irishman, The Kissing Booth 2, 6 Underground, Spenser Confidential, Enola Holmes, Army of the Dead and The Old Guard. Advertisement

The popularity is measured by how many hours a film is viewed during its first 28 days on Netflix.

Earlier this month, Netflix for the first time began releasing these lists that include data of total hours watched.