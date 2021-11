1/5

Keanu Reeves appears in the new poster for "The Matrix Resurrections." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as Neo and Trinity in a new poster for The Matrix Resurrections. Neo extends his hand outward and is joined by Trinity and a younger Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) alongside other new characters in the poster released on Wednesday. Advertisement

Neo and the others are all wearing sunglasses and donning trench coats.

"Return to the source," reads the tagline.

Step back into the Matrix with this new poster for The Matrix Resurrections. Watch it in theaters and on HBO Max* this Christmas. #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/85le51WcRg— The Matrix Resurrections (@TheMatrixMovie) November 17, 2021

The Matrix Resurrections, from returning director Lana Wachowski, is coming to theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. Lana Wachowski previously helmed the three previous Matrix films with her sister, Lilly Wachowski.

Lana Wachowski also penned the script with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

Co-stars include Jada Pinkett-Smith reprising her role as Niobe, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Brian J. Smith, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere.

Advertisement

Neo and Trinity appear to be trapped inside the Matrix with no memory of their prior experiences in the film's trailer, which was released in September.