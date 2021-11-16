Trending
Nov. 16, 2021 / 9:44 AM

'Succession's Brian Cox to make directorial debut with whisky drama

By Annie Martin
Brian Cox will star in and direct "Glenrothan," a family drama set in a Scottish distillery town. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Succession actor Brian Cox will make his directorial debut.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Cox, 75, will star in and direct the new film Glenrothan.

Glenrothan is described as a "love letter" to Cox's native Scotland. The film takes place in a thriving distillery town in the Scottish Highlands, Glenrothan.

The movie follows two estranged brothers who last spoke on the day of their mother's funeral. Forty years later, the pair reunite in the village that houses the family business, Glenrothan Distillery.

Glenrothan is a story of family, forgiveness and the bonding alchemy of whisky, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film hails from Lionsgate and Nevision and was created by Davis Ashton and co-written with Jeff Murphy.

"Glenrothan is my homage to the elements that make Scotland such an extraordinary country, where vibrancy and majesty of the land is expressed through passion and desire -- balanced by the Scot's deep-rooted humor and grasp of the absurd," Cox said in a statement. "I want to make a film, which combines all the elements, to show my own deep love for the homeland."

Cox plays Logan Roy on Succession, which returned for a third season on HBO in October. The series co-stars Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck.

