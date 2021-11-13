Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 13, 2021 / 12:55 PM

Netflix releases first image of Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet in holiday rom-com

By Karen Butler
1/6
Netflix releases first image of Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet in holiday rom-com
Lindsay Lohan (L) and Chord Overstreet in a scene from an as-yet-untitled holiday movie. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first-look image of Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in its upcoming, as-yet-untitled holiday movie.

The photo shows Lohan and Overstreet smiling as they walk outside a festively decorated building.

Advertisement

"A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," a synopsis said.

Janeen Damian directed and wrote the project, which was also penned by Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver and Michael Damian.

Lohan was a child actor in the 1990s. She found fame and success in a string of Disney movies such as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Herbie: Fully Loaded. She later starred in Mean Girls, Just My Luck, Georgia Rule and I Know Who Killed Me.

Her bright career was eclipsed by her substance abuse battles a decade ago and she has since mostly limited her appearances to cameo roles in films such as Machete and Scary Movie V, and in TV shows such as 2 Broke Girls and Eastbound & Down.

Advertisement

Overstreet is a singer-songwriter known for playing Sam Evans on Glee.

Read More

Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti join Amazon's 'Yearly Departed' comedy special Megan Hilty replaces Jane Krakowski in 'Annie Live' Kelsey Asbille: Buckle up for intense 'Yellowstone' Season 4 Jack McBrayer: It felt important to do 'Kindness Show' for kids

Latest Headlines

'Disenchanted': Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey film coming in 2022
Movies // 1 day ago
'Disenchanted': Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey film coming in 2022
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Disenchanted," a sequel to the 2007 film "Enchanted" starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, is coming to Disney+.
'Pinocchio': Disney's live-action remake coming in 2022
Movies // 1 day ago
'Pinocchio': Disney's live-action remake coming in 2022
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- "Pinocchio," a new film starring Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans, is coming to Disney+ in 2022.
'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return
Movies // 1 day ago
'Hocus Pocus 2' photo teases Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's return
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The "Hocus Pocus" sequel starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters is coming to Disney+ in 2022.
Rodrigo Santoro: '7 Prisoners' exposes 'modern-day enslavement'
Movies // 2 days ago
Rodrigo Santoro: '7 Prisoners' exposes 'modern-day enslavement'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Rodrigo Santoro discusses his role in the Netflix movie "7 Prisoners," in which he plays a junkyard boss holding his employees hostage.
'Single All the Way': Michael Urie is set up on a blind date in new trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
'Single All the Way': Michael Urie is set up on a blind date in new trailer
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Michael Urie wants to avoid his family's judgement about being single in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix holiday movie, "Single All the Way."
Keira Knightley celebrates the holidays as the world ends in 'Silent Night' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Keira Knightley celebrates the holidays as the world ends in 'Silent Night' trailer
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Keira Knightley is trying to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as the world faces impending doom in the new trailer for "Silent Night."
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' photos tease return of Crawley family
Movies // 3 days ago
'Downton Abbey: A New Era' photos tease return of Crawley family
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- "Downton Abbey: A New Era," a new sequel film to the ITV series "Downton Abbey," will open in theaters in March 2022.
Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Movies // 4 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio to play cult leader Jim Jones in new film
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Leonardo DiCaprio will star in "Jim Jones," a biopic about the Jonestown cult leader from "Venom" writer Scott Rosenberg.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer hints at return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd
Movies // 4 days ago
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' trailer hints at return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The return of Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd is teased in the new trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife."
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Movies // 5 days ago
Foo Fighters announce horror comedy film 'Studio 666'
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters have announced a new, horror comedy film titled "Studio 666."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
AEW's MJF says 'I'm not a character' as he heads into 'Full Gear'
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter dies; band cancels upcoming concerts
Chris Daughtry's stepdaughter dies; band cancels upcoming concerts
Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard'
Beyonce releases new song 'Be Alive' for 'King Richard'
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
Paris Hilton marries Carter Reum at star-studded wedding
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dies at 88
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement