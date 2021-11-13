Netflix releases first image of Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet in holiday rom-com

1/6

Lindsay Lohan (L) and Chord Overstreet in a scene from an as-yet-untitled holiday movie. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first-look image of Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in its upcoming, as-yet-untitled holiday movie. The photo shows Lohan and Overstreet smiling as they walk outside a festively decorated building. Advertisement

"A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," a synopsis said.

Janeen Damian directed and wrote the project, which was also penned by Jeff Bonnett, Ron Oliver and Michael Damian.

Lohan was a child actor in the 1990s. She found fame and success in a string of Disney movies such as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Herbie: Fully Loaded. She later starred in Mean Girls, Just My Luck, Georgia Rule and I Know Who Killed Me.

Her bright career was eclipsed by her substance abuse battles a decade ago and she has since mostly limited her appearances to cameo roles in films such as Machete and Scary Movie V, and in TV shows such as 2 Broke Girls and Eastbound & Down.

Overstreet is a singer-songwriter known for playing Sam Evans on Glee.