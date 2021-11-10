Keira Knightley celebrates the holidays as the world ends in 'Silent Night' trailer

1/5

Keira Knightley stars in the new trailer for "Silent Night." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Keira Knightley is trying to celebrate Christmas with friends and family as the world faces impending doom in the new trailer for Silent Night. Knightley portrays Nell, who, with her husband, Simon (Matthew Goode), invite over loved ones to their English home for Christmas as a deadly and poisonous gas starts sweeping through the planet in the clip released on Wednesday. Advertisement

Nell is trying to keep things as normal as possible as each of her guests grapple with their lives soon coming to an end.

"Here's to the lives that we've shared, to our beautiful children, our beautiful friends, may we rest in peace," Nell says while giving a toast.

"Burdened with the inconvenience of mankind's imminent destruction, they adopt a stiff upper lip, crack open another bottle of Prosecco and continue with their festivities. But not amount of stoicism can replace the courage needed for their last night on Earth," reads the synopsis.

Roman Griffin Davis, Annabella Wallis, Lily-Rose Deep, Sopé Dírísú, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler also star.

Silent Night marks the directorial debut of writer Camille Griffin, who also penned the script. The film is coming to theaters and AMC+ on Dec. 3.

